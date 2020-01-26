NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man is in custody after being arrested for two DUI’s in one day, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol North Sacramento said the man was arrested Sunday at around 3 a.m. in Solano County for a DUI.

After being released later in the morning, the man picked up his car from a tow yard and began driving back home to Sacramento County, CHP said.

Officers said the man, whose identity has yet to be released, decided to stop for more alcohol to drink while on the way.

CHP said officers found the driver on the Greenback Lane off-ramp on Interstate 80.

A sobriety test resulted in the driver being arrested for a second DUI.