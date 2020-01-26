Little Library EventEl Dorado County Fire Protection District Firefighters at Station 19 put the finishing touches on a community book exchange last week. Sabrina Silva is live at their inauguration event with a preview!

Guns & Hoses Football GameA fun family event is happening at Sac State University as Fire vs Law play full tackle football to support local charities. Kevin Hernandez is live to catch all the action!

Lizzo Girl ScoutA local girl scout went above & beyond to sell cookies, swapping the lyrics of Lizzo's famous song "Good as Hell," to get you to buy your favorite treats! She joined us in studio with a live performance of "Girl Scout Cookie Parody “Hair Toss, Check my Nails"

Journey to the DumplingJourney to the Dumpling is hosting a big celebration with a Lion Dance, firecrackers & food. They were in the Good Day studio with a preview of the events menu.

Chinese New Year - Year of the Rat Pt. 22020 is the Year of the White Metal Rat so, Jordan gave us the rundown of what the year holds and how it will affect your zodiac sign!

