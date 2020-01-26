STOCKTON (CBS13) — A man is dead and another arrested following a shooting in Stockton on Saturday night, authorities said.

The Stockton Police Department said the shooting happened just after 9 p.m. on the 1000 block of Rendon Avenue.

Officers located both the suspect, Coy Williams, 59, and the victim, 53, on scene. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators learned that both individuals lived at the residence where the shooting happened. Police said both men were involved in an altercation before Williams shot the victim.

Police arrested Williams for homicide, the department said.