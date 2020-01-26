



Got a hankering for salads?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top salad hot spots in Sacramento, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

January is one of the top months of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Sacramento area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that also helps small businesses find free advertising online. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Sacramento-area restaurants rose to $26 for the metro area in January of last year, second only to December with an average of $28, and 6% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Mendocino Farms

photo: derek m./yelp

Topping the list is outpost of California chain Mendocino Farms. Located at 1610 R St., Suite 125 in Richmond Grove, the spot to score salads and sandwiches is the highest-rated salad spot in Sacramento, boasting 4.5 stars out of 380 reviews on Yelp.

2. Vela Cafe

Photo: brian g./yelp

Downtown’s Vela Cafe, located at 1000 I St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Mediterranean salad and sandwich spot 4.5 stars out of 187 reviews.

3. Mezcal Grill

photo: scott d./yelp

Mezcal Grill, a Mexican spot that offers seafood, salads and more in Natomas Corporate Center, is another go-to, with four stars out of 480 Yelp reviews.Head over to 1620 W. El Camino Ave., Suite 172 to see for yourself.

4. Casa Tulum

Photo: crystal m./Yelp

Finally, there’s Casa Tulum, an Alhambra Triangle favorite with 4.5 stars out of 60 reviews. Stop by 1914 Alhambra Blvd. to hit up the Mexican spot next time the salad cravings strike.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.