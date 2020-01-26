



— A new Sikh temple in Orangevale opened its doors to the community Saturday, two weeks after vandals defaced the building with white supremacist graffiti.

Vandals painted a swastika and wrote “white power” on a sign in front of Guru Maneyo Granth Gurdwara Sahib on Walnut Avenue.

The temple was just inaugurated on Jan. 12. The graffiti was discovered the very next day.

One speaker at Saturday’s event told the audience that with hate crimes on the rise people need to come together and stand against hate — now more than ever.