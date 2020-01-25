



Ready to celebrate Lunar New Year? On January 25, families around the world take part in the celebrations for Tết, the first day of the Lunar New Year — and spring — for Vietnamese families. To kick off the celebration, families gather at home or at a favorite restaurant on New Year’s Day for a reunion meal, featuring specialties that include dưa hành (pickled spring onions), bánh chưng (sticky rice with meat or beans wrapped in leaves) and boiled whole chicken.

If you’re looking for a feast to celebrate the Year of the Rat with friends and family, Hoodline has crunched the numbers to find the top Vietnamese restaurants in Stockton, based on Yelp ratings and our own methodology. Happy Lunar New Year!

1. Mama’s Pho & Sandwiches

Photo: alvin c./Yelp

Topping the list is Mama’s Pho & Sandwiches. Located at 8014 Lower Sacramento Road, Suite E in Ponce de Leon, the Vietnamese spot is the highest-rated Vietnamese restaurant in Stockton, boasting four stars out of 519 reviews on Yelp.

2. Saigon Bowl Noodle House

Photo: jessalyn p./Yelp

Midtown West’s Saigon Bowl Noodle House, located at 631 N. Center St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Vietnamese spot, which offers noodles and more, four stars out of 174 reviews.

3. Thanh Thanh Sandwiches

Photo: tiffany l./Yelp

Thanh Thanh Sandwiches, a Vietnamese spot that offers sandwiches, juices, smoothies and more in Kentfield, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 282 Yelp reviews. Head over to 707 E. March Lane to see for yourself.

4. Noodle 9

Photo: george m./Yelp

Over in Midtown West, check out Noodle 9, which has earned four stars out of 143 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Vietnamese and Chinese spot, which offers noodles and more, at 1439 N. El Dorado St., Suite A.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.