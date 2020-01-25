STOCKTON (CBS13) — A 42-year-old man escaped injury after gunshots fired into a Stockton bar on Friday night resulted in a bullet being lodged in his clothing.

The Stockton Police Department said the shooting happened at around 11:50 p.m. at Charlie’s Bar on S. American Street.

Police said gunfire struck the bar from the outside and numerous shell casings were located in the street.

The victim, who has yet to be identified, walked away uninjured, authorities said, as the bullet that struck him only got lodged in the lining of his clothing.

No other victims were reported. No suspect information has been made available.

No further information has been released on the shooting.