Teens for Jeans Donation Drive
Now – Friday, February 14, 2020
Harriet Eddy Middle School
http://HEMS.EGUSD.NET
Australian Bushfire Relief Fundraiser by Team Alpha Male/Ultimate Fitness
Sunday, January 26th 2020 – Also Australia Day in Australia (equivalent to 4th of July)
Urijah Faber’s Ultimate Fitness, 6700 Folsom Boulevard, Sacramento 95819
$40 per adult / $10 per child. Ticket is a direct donation to Aus Red Cross, via a Facebook donation page which has zero fees and goes directly to the charities PayPal giving fund which is for verified charity organisations.
http://www.ufultimatefitness.com/events
Sac City Brews Turns TWO!!!
Sat Jan 25/Sun Jan 26 10 am – 10 pm
3940 60th Street in Tahoe Park (14th and 60th)
FREE
saccitybrews.com
Rocklin Unified’s Third-Annual TK and Kindergarten Roundup
Saturday, January 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Rocklin High School Cafeteria (5301 Victory Lane, Rocklin, 95765)
FREE!
For event and enrollment information
http://www.rocklinusd.org/Parents/Registration
Polar Plunge “Freezin for a Reason” spinal cord injury fundraising event!
1/25/2020 doors open at 8am jumping in the pool at 9:am
New Aquatic center 8025 Waterman Rd, Sacramento CA 95829
$20 for plunge or participate in the Raffle prizes
for direct donation to HelpHopeLive https://helphopelive.org/campaign/3285/
Capitol Cup Taekwondo Championships
March 14, 2020 @ 9am
Folsom Lake College
COST: $7-$10 for admission
http://www.capitolcuptkd.com/
http://www.hi5taekwondo.com/
Join us for our 46th annual PIGBOWL Guns & Hoses Charity Football Game
Saturday, January 25th, 2020
11am KIDS SAFETY FAIR
12pm PRE-GAME
1pm KICK-OFF
https://www.facebook.com/events/2595201317428392/
Raley’s Supermarkets
Find a Raley’s Near You
http://www.raleys.com
JET PHILLIPS
5-YEAR-OLD
INSTAGRAM: @JETFINITY
Annual Firecracker and Lion Dance Celebration
Journey to the Dumpling
7419 Laguna Blvd #180, Elk Grove, CA 95758
Saturday, January 25th at 3:30pm
https://www.facebook.com/JourneyToTheDumpling/
Natalie Rubio, Girl Scout
To order shipped directly from bakery – https://app.abcsmartcookies.com/#/shopify-landing/6ce2af15-2966-4de3-9c8b-d339c8fe71df
Natalie’s Girls Scouts YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLBrAT3q9JXiWOCcgqjMRaQ) and her videos have the above direct ship-link as well.
Sacramento and Elk Grove residents can email NataliesGirlScouts@gmail.com for local orders/deliveries