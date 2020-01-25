Teens for Jeans Donation Drive

Now – Friday, February 14, 2020

Harriet Eddy Middle School

http://HEMS.EGUSD.NET

Australian Bushfire Relief Fundraiser by Team Alpha Male/Ultimate Fitness

Sunday, January 26th 2020 – Also Australia Day in Australia (equivalent to 4th of July)

Urijah Faber’s Ultimate Fitness, 6700 Folsom Boulevard, Sacramento 95819

$40 per adult / $10 per child. Ticket is a direct donation to Aus Red Cross, via a Facebook donation page which has zero fees and goes directly to the charities PayPal giving fund which is for verified charity organisations.

http://www.ufultimatefitness.com/events

Sac City Brews Turns TWO!!!

Sat Jan 25/Sun Jan 26 10 am – 10 pm

3940 60th Street in Tahoe Park (14th and 60th)

FREE

saccitybrews.com

Rocklin Unified’s Third-Annual TK and Kindergarten Roundup

Saturday, January 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Rocklin High School Cafeteria (5301 Victory Lane, Rocklin, 95765)

FREE!

For event and enrollment information

http://www.rocklinusd.org/Parents/Registration

Polar Plunge “Freezin for a Reason” spinal cord injury fundraising event!

1/25/2020 doors open at 8am jumping in the pool at 9:am

New Aquatic center 8025 Waterman Rd, Sacramento CA 95829

$20 for plunge or participate in the Raffle prizes



for direct donation to HelpHopeLive https://helphopelive.org/campaign/3285/

Capitol Cup Taekwondo Championships

March 14, 2020 @ 9am

Folsom Lake College

COST: $7-$10 for admission

http://www.capitolcuptkd.com/

http://www.hi5taekwondo.com/

Join us for our 46th annual PIGBOWL Guns & Hoses Charity Football Game

Saturday, January 25th, 2020

11am KIDS SAFETY FAIR

12pm PRE-GAME

1pm KICK-OFF

https://www.facebook.com/events/2595201317428392/

Raley’s Supermarkets

Find a Raley’s Near You

http://www.raleys.com

JET PHILLIPS

5-YEAR-OLD

INSTAGRAM: @JETFINITY

Annual Firecracker and Lion Dance Celebration

Journey to the Dumpling

7419 Laguna Blvd #180, Elk Grove, CA 95758

Saturday, January 25th at 3:30pm

https://www.facebook.com/JourneyToTheDumpling/

Natalie Rubio, Girl Scout

To order shipped directly from bakery – https://app.abcsmartcookies.com/#/shopify-landing/6ce2af15-2966-4de3-9c8b-d339c8fe71df

Natalie’s Girls Scouts YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLBrAT3q9JXiWOCcgqjMRaQ) and her videos have the above direct ship-link as well.

Sacramento and Elk Grove residents can email NataliesGirlScouts@gmail.com for local orders/deliveries