OAKDALE (CBS13) — A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a DUI after leading officers on a high-speed chase through Oakdale and crashing into a power pole on Saturday morning.

The Oakdale Police Department said the pursuit began at around 2:33 a.m. as officers were pursuing a possibly impaired individual driving a 1997 red Honda Accord near N. 1st Avenue and Poplar Street.

The suspect, later identified as Jared Joseph Dykes, 19, of Oakdale, ran the stop sign at that intersection and “began driving with willful disregard for public safety,” Oakdale PD said.

Dykes lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a power pole on the 100 block of N. Maag Avenue. Dykes and a juvenile passenger were both arrested without incident, authorities said.

Officers later learned the vehicle they were chasing was stolen out of nearby Waterford.

Oakdale PD said Dykes was previously arrested in May 2019 in connection with two separate Honda thefts out of Oakdale.