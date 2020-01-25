SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A beloved retired K9 recently diagnosed with stage 4 lymphoma has died, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

Eko was born on Aug. 23, 2007, in the Czech Republic and was paired with his handler, Sgt. Jenkins, in January 2009, officials said.

The pup retired in August 2016 and spent his time with Jenkins’ family.

Eko was recently diagnosed with stage 4 lymphoma and on Friday he “peacefully crossed the rainbow bridge surrounded by his family,” the Sacramento Sheriff K9 Association said in a Facebook post.