PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — A man convicted of a 2018 burglary in Granite bay was sentenced to nine years and four months in prison, authorities said.

Neil Rybicki, 40, of Roseville, activated a Ring doorbell camera at a Granite Bay home in September 2018 when he passed in front of the camera.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said the homeowner, who was not home at the time, received an alert and saw Rybicki on camera wearing a mask, gloves, a gun belt and a gun.

Deputies said Rybicki was gone when they arrived but they eventually caught up with him.

Rybicki was charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools, theft from an elder, felon in possession of a firearm, and identity theft.

The sheriff’s office said Rybicki pleaded guilty last week to the burglary and received his sentence.