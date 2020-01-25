NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A search is underway for a vehicle that struck and killed a 27-year-old man that was lying in the middle of the road after being kicked out of a bar in Fair Oaks on Friday night, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said the incident happened at approximately 10:36 p.m. in front of Players Pub located on Fair Oaks Boulevard, just east of New York Avenue.

Witnesses told officers the deceased man was asked to leave the bar due to intoxication. CHP said they determined the man was lying in the right lane of westbound Fair Oaks Boulevard when he was run over by a vehicle moving at around 35-40 miles per hour.

The vehicle, described as a dark-colored sedan, kept driving away. The car was not located anywhere in the area.

CHP said there are no indications that this was a suicide. The identity of the decedent has not yet been released.