STOCKTON (CBS13) — Authorities said the military explosives found in a dead Stockton man’s home that led to a neighborhood being evacuated were replicas.

The house is located on the 2900 block of Rockford Avenue. The Stockton Police Department said officers were initially called out to the residence at around 9:10 a.m. for a death investigation. The man, 70, who lived in the residence died of natural causes. Responding officers discovered hundreds of military-type explosives inside the residence and called the bomb squad onto the scene.

Lt. Col. Glenn Cameron said in a news briefing Friday that the items discovered in the home were discovered to be that of a “collector of memorabilia and replicas” rather than being anything of “true danger to the community.”

Cameron said there were smaller items such as live flares and fuses that could potentially burn a house down but not cause an explosion. The deceased man, who has yet to be identified, reportedly had no military background, police said.

Those who were evacuated have been alerted that it is safe to return home.

