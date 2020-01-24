SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two people have been taken to the hospital after their south Sacramento home went up in flames early Friday morning.

The scene was on Soledad Avenue, off of Fruitridge Road.

According to Sacramento Fire, firefighters responded a little after midnight and found a heavy fire at the home. A total of four people were rescued, one of whom had to be pulled out of a window.

Of those four rescued, firefighters say two were taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

This fire was mostly handled by the first crew on scene. However, the fire department has now started a new protocol called “First In, First Out” that aims to reduce cancer risk for firefighters.

The protocol means they release the first units who respond to a scene so they can get cleaned up and get all chemicals that could possibly cause cancer off of them.

Sacramento Fire says they’ve been doing the new protocol for about a month now.

The cause is of the fire under investigation.