MODESTO (CBS13) — Authorities are searching for a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run on a Modesto highway on Monday.

The California Highway Patrol said the collision happened on Jan, 20, just after 1 a.m. on Highway 108, north of Kiernan Avenue.

A 52-year-old pedestrian who was on the highway was struck by an oncoming vehicle that left the scene, CHP said.

Responders found the man lying in the middle of the roadway and he was later pronounced dead at Doctors Medical Center.

Investigators said they determined the unnamed pedestrian was already lying in the middle of the road when he was struck by the vehicle. After the collision, the vehicle left the scene going southward down Highway 108.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors, CHP said.

The vehicle in question is described as a light-colored Toyota Camry that should have front-end damage.

Anyone with information relevant to the collision is asked to contact CHP at 209-356-2900.