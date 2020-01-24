SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The family of a fallen soldier from Sacramento is getting tickets to the Super Bowl thanks to 49ers star tight end George Kittle.

Kittle tweeted on Thursday that the surviving family Army Sgt. Martin “Mick” LaMar would be getting two tickets to the big game on Feb. 2 in Miami.

“As I hit the field to play in the Super Bowl, I find comfort in the fact that 49ers fans Josie and Nicolas LaMar will be cheering our team on,” Kittle said in a statement.

Excited to provide 2 tix to the #SuperBowl to the surviving family of @USArmy SGT Martin "Mick" LaMar of Sacramento (KIA 01/15/2011). Humbled to work with @USAA & @TAPSOrg to honor his legacy. We will never forget. #SaluteToService 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/OFeE4cQV2t — George Kittle (@gkittle46) January 23, 2020

A Sacramento-area native and graduate of Oakmont High School in Roseville, LaMar died in 2011 from injuries he sustained when an Iraqi soldier he was training shot him and another soldier. He was 43 years old and had five children – including a newborn daughter he never got to meet.

LaMar was assigned to 1st Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, Texas. Before joining the Army, he served in the Marines just after graduating high school.

Thanks to Kittle, the USAA and the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, LaMar’s family was awarded two tickets to the 49ers’ Super Bowl matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

LaMar’s widow Josephine and his only son Nicolas will now be traveling to Miami to cheer on the 49ers.