Question of the Day Pt. 2Courtney wants to know, I would love someone to put a new ___ in my neighborhood.

14 hours ago

Trivia Toast Pt. 2Court is testing the hosts’ knowledge of Gayle King and Oprah!

14 hours ago

Pig Bowl PracticeDan Mitchinson is checking out the Pig Bowl Practice ahead of the Guns & Hoses Charity Football Game!

15 hours ago

Translator ClubAn Elk Grove middle school has a new club that assists students and their families with translation services for 17 different languages. We’re learning more this morning!

15 hours ago

Winters Triple Threat Pt. 2Ashley Williams has more with the triple threat female entrepreneurs hoping to inspire other women!

15 hours ago