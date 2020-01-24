



On January 25, families around the world take part in the celebrations for Lunar New Year. To kick off the 15 days of celebration, Chinese families gather at home or at a favorite restaurant on New Year’s Eve for a reunion dinner, often featuring noodles for longevity, fish for prosperity and dumplings for wealth.

If you’re looking for a feast to celebrate the Year of the Rat with friends and family, Hoodline has crunched the numbers to find the top Chinese restaurants in Sacramento, based on Yelp ratings and our own methodology. Happy Lunar New Year!

1. T & Z Chinese Restaurant

Photo: james k./Yelp

Topping the list is T & Z Chinese Restaurant. Located at 2550 W. El Camino Ave., Suite 8, it’s the highest-rated Chinese restaurant in Sacramento, boasting 4.5 stars out of 293 reviews on Yelp.

2. Fortune Chinese Food

photo: regina w./yelp

Next up is Curtis Park’s Fortune Chinese Food, situated at 2805 12th Ave., Suite 4. With 4.5 stars out of 267 reviews on Yelp, the Chinese spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Frank Fat’s

Photo: Frank Fat’s/Yelp

Downtown’s Frank Fat’s, located at 806 L St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Chinese spot four stars out of 682 reviews.

4. CF Cheng

Photo: betsy w./Yelp

CF Cheng, a Chinese spot in RP-Sports Complex, is another go-to, with four stars out of 499 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2063 Arena Blvd., Suite 140, to see for yourself.

5. Wing’s Restaurant

PHOTO: rich l./YELP

Over in East Sacramento, check out Wing’s Restaurant, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 117 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Chinese spot at 3653 J St.

