Question of the Day Pt. 2Tina wants to know, what musical would you star in if you could sing and act?

14 hours ago

'Dear Evan Hansen' Pt. 2The cast of Cody's favorite play "Dear Evan Hansen" was in the studio to preform "Waving through a window"!

14 hours ago

Good Day Rewind 1/22/20In case you missed today’s show, here are some of the best moments! Watch Good Day tomorrow morning and don’t miss another funny or outrageous moment!

14 hours ago

Teens for JeansStudents at Harriet Eddy Middle School are having a friendly competition -- all in the name of obtaining jeans to donate to the homeless.

14 hours ago

Trivia Toast Pt. 2Court is testing the hosts’ knowledge of Broadway plays!

15 hours ago