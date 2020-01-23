SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Detectives made an arrest in connection with a South Sacramento shooting that killed one man in early December.

The Sacramento Police Department said Larry Smith, 24, was taken into custody as the suspect in the shooting that happened on the morning of Dec. 8, 2019, near the intersection of Emerson Road and Whittier Drive.

Smith was already in jail on unrelated charges when detectives booked him for the homicide.

Police said there are no outstanding suspects in this case.

On the day of the shooting, officers located one male victim with a single gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Officers said in December that they believe the shooting was an isolated incident. Information on a possible motive has not yet been released.