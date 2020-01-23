ROCKLIN (CBS13) — A group of local school districts is suing e-cigarette maker JUUL Labs, Inc.

The lawsuit, which includes Rocklin, Davis, Chico, and Campbell school districts, accuses JUUL of “cultivating and creating an e-cigarette epidemic that disrupts the education and learning environment.”

The lawsuit seeks an injunction and abatement to stop the epidemic. Additionally, the districts are looking for compensation for financial losses due to student absences, coordinating anti-vaping outreach, and enforcement, including vape detectors and video surveillance.

According to the CDC, more than 2,600 vaping-related illnesses and 60 deaths have been reported in the U.S. since this summer.

The lawsuit is set to be filed on Jan. 27.