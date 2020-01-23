



Wondering where to find the best candy stores near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable candy stores in Sacramento, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

1. Candy Heaven

PHOTO: Scott D./YELP

Topping the list is Candy Heaven. Located at 1201 Front St. in Old Sacramento, the candy store is the highest-rated, low-priced candy store in Sacramento, boasting four stars out of 276 reviews on Yelp.

If you’re curious for more, we found these details about the business.

It offers “candy of all types,” it states on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties. “Retro, hard-to-find candies is a specialty. If you need to find out if we have that special candy from your childhood, just call.”

2. Munchie’s

Photo: Afshin A./Yelp

Next up is Old Sacramento’s Munchie’s, situated at 122 J St. With 4.5 stars out of 45 reviews on Yelp, the candy store has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option.

If you’re looking for more, we found these details about this spot. It offers over 65 different kinds of saltwater taffy and nostalgic candies.

3. The Sacramento Sweets Co.

Photo: Ashley C./Yelp

Old Sacramento’s The Sacramento Sweets Co., located at 1035 Front St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable candy store and bakery four stars out of 113 reviews.

Yelper Sandy K. wrote, “Love this candy store. Best caramel corn and fudge. They even have cotton candy. Tons of choices for what to get and there is something for everybody.”

4. See’s Candies

Over in Meadowview, check out this outpost of the national chain See’s Candies, which has earned five stars out of 11 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the chocolatier and shop, candy store and gift shop by heading over to 8240 Delta Shores Circle South.

“This See’s Candies location is our retail chocolate shop, which features a candy counter, where you can create your very own custom mixed box of chocolates and candies,” it writes on Yelp in the section about specialties. “We also have the delicious candies that we are famous for, like our boxed chocolates, truffles, nuts and chews, lollipops and sugar-free candy.”

