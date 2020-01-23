ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Authorities arrested three minors on Thursday in relation to a burglary that happened at a Roseville middle school.

The Roseville Police Department said officers received reports at around 12:00 a.m. Thursday of a break-in at Buljan Middle School located at 100 Hallissy Dr.

Responding officers discovered evidence of a burglary and vandalism.

Officers located three minors while searching a nearby grocery store, the department said. After questioning the children and gathering evidence at the school, the officers placed the suspects under arrest.

The suspects were placed into Placer County’s Juvenile Hall on charges of burglary, vandalism and conspiracy to commit a crime, authorities said.

No further information was released.