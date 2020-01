Madelaine Petsch welcomes Architectural Digest onto the set of The CW series “Riverdale” for a guided tour across some of the show’s most prominent locations. From the iconic couch in the student lounge, to the hidden recipes on the wall of Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe and Cheryl Blossom’s ruby red bedroom, Madelaine offers a fascinating look at what goes into making a town come to life each week.