OAKDALE (CBS13) — Oakdale police are asking the community for help in identifying two suspects involved with the use of a stolen credit card.

Surveillance footage from the evening of Dec. 15, 2019, captured a silver sedan associated with the suspects parked in front of a Rite Aid located at 1449 E. F Street in Oakdale.

A male suspect entered the Rite Aid and purchased items with a stolen credit card out of Sonora, authorities said. The female suspect was seen associated with the man and the involved vehicle.

oakdale stolen credit card female suspect (credit: Oakdale PD)

oakdale stolen credit card male suspect (credit: Oakdale PD)

Police said the man is also suspected of purchasing items with the stolen credit card at locations in Ceres, Sonora and Modesto.

Anyone who can identify the suspects or vehicle is asked to contact Oakdale PD at 209-521-4636.