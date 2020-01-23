



— A 39-year-old Sacramento man was sentenced to 34 years to life in prison on Thursday after being convicted of the 2017 murder of a Lincoln man.

Jack Moore, 39, of Sacramento, previously pled guilty to one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in connection with an armed robbery in October 2017 that left one man dead and another critically injured, the Placer County District Attorney’s office said.

MORE: Suspects At Large After Deadly Shooting In Lincoln

Two suspects were sought after the incident. The second suspect, Daniel Morrison, 41, of Lincoln, pled guilty on July 25, 2019, and was sentenced on Sept. 25, 2019, to eight years in prison. Morrison drove Moore to the area where the robbery and shooting occurred, the D.A.’s office said.

Court records said that two masked men entered the victim’s, David Robles, home on the 800 block of E. 8th Street on Oct. 28, 2017, demanding drugs and money. When Robles denied, Moore shot the victim in order to scare Robles into complying.

Investigators said they discovered that the gunshot was never meant to be fatal and was only meant to scare Robles by injuring him in the shoulder.

The district attorney’s office said the victim was never involved in the drug activity that took place at the residence. Robles was a visitor in the home and was eating a piece of pie when he was shot.

After Robles was shot, the resident of the home attempted to run but was followed by the suspects.

The resident fell and Moore shot him in the leg, authorities said.

The suspects fled the scene and were able to escape temporarily. Detectives later learned information connecting Moore to Robles’ murder.

When detectives questioned Moore about the deadly shooting, Moore confessed to his involvement and said he never intended to kill Robles.

Moore will be eligible for parole when he is 72.