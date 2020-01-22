SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police have identified the man accused of stealing a classic Cadillac belonging to a local 106-year-old war hero.

Investigators have arrested James King, 43, for the January 17 theft of a 1956 Cadillac Eldorado once owned by one of the most popular Hollywood actresses of all-time.

Curly Bunfill, the owner of the Bermuda Blue car, says it was a gift from Hollywood starlet Rita Hayworth, whom he knew from his days working as a movie stuntman. He’s kept it in mint condition ever since.

FOUND: stolen 1956 Cadillac that once belong to Hollywood starlet Rita Hayworth.

Police had been looking for the distinctive classic car and they didn’t have to go far to find it. The man who purchased it from the suspect turned the car in at the Sacramento Police Department headquarters on Monday. He said he didn’t know it was stolen until he saw news reports.