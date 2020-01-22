



Looking to sample the best bagels around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best bagel outlets in Stockton, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re on the hunt.

1. House Of Shaw Espresso Cafe

Photo: jeasica e./Yelp

Topping the list is House of Shaw Espresso Cafe. Located at 227 Dorris Place in the University, the spot to score coffee, tea, bagels and sandwiches is the highest-rated bagel spot in Stockton, boasting 4.5 stars out of 154 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Colette Y. wrote, “This is a quiet, ambient place in the downtown area. My friend and I got the lox and mihran bagel with chai tea. Both are very good, but I highly recommend the bagel with avocados.”

2. Empresso Coffeehouse

Photo: empresso coffeehouse/Yelp

Next up is downtown’s Empresso Coffeehouse, situated at 22 N. San Joaquin St. With four stars out of 55 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score bagels and sandwiches has proven to be a local favorite.

Empresso Coffeehouse is a locally owned cafe that specializes in coffee, loose-leaf teas and blended drinks, as well as pastries, breakfast sandwiches and paninis.

3. Tl Bagel Cafe

Photo: dawn w./Yelp

Downtown Stockton’s Tl Bagel Cafe, located at 306 E. Main St., Suite 200B, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score coffee, tea and bagels four stars out of 17 reviews.

StaSea S. noted, “This place is just what you need in the morning: A hot cup of coffee and a hot toasted bagel all for $3.50. They are the cheapest, best and freshest bagels in the downtown Stockton area.”

