STOCKTON (CBS13) – An 18-year-old man has been arrested after a shots-fired investigation in Stockton on Tuesday.

Stockton police say, around 1:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of South Lincoln Street to investigate a report of shots fired. Shell casings and a handgun were found at the scene by officers.

Officers were able to identify 18-year-old Teryon Breckenridge as the suspect. He was soon arrested.

Breckenridge was booked into San Joaquin County Jail and is facing negligent discharge of a firearm and other weapon charges.