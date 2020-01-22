MODESTO (CBS13) – A 19-year-old living in Riverbank has been arrested in connection to a threat against a high school in Modesto, police say.

Enochs High School officials announced on Tuesday night that they were investigating a threatening post that had spread on social media. Exactly what was stated in the post is unclear, but it appears to have originated on Snapchat.

On Wednesday, Modesto police announced that 19-year-old Roberto Mejia had been arrested in connection to the incident. His connection, if there is one, to Enochs High is unclear.

School officials say there will be an officer posted on campus for Wednesday out of an abundance of caution.