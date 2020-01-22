



STOCKTON (CBS13) — In a new report, U.S. News named Stockton the most diverse city in the United States, and Sacramento the third-most diverse city.

In the report, U.S. News said they calculated a diversity score for 66 U.S. cities with populations of 300,000 or more. The score represents, “the likelihood that, in a particular city, two individuals chosen at random will be from different racial and ethnic groups.”

The report also found that most cities have become more diverse since 2010.

Here are the most racially diverse large cities in the U.S., according to U.S. News:

1. Stockton, CA

2. Oakland, CA

3. Sacramento, CA

4. New York, NY

5. Long Beach, CA

6. San Jose, CA

7. Houston, TX

8. Los Angeles, CA

9. Fresno, CA

10. Chicago, IL

El Paso, Texas and Detroit, Michigan topped the list of the least racially diverse large cities.