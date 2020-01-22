



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Officers say a driver who hit the gas pedal instead of the brake crashed into the front of a north Sacramento-area 7-Eleven.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. at the convenience store near Northgate Boulevard and W. El Camino Avenue.

⁦.⁦@GoodDaySac⁩ truck crashes into 7-11 in Natomas . Second time this is happened in a week to this store. ⁦@CBSSacramento⁩ pic.twitter.com/5xhhugYJdf — Dan Mitchinson (@dmitchinson) January 22, 2020

Sacramento police say no one was hurt in the incident, but the crash has forced the store to be closed for the moment.

Wednesday’s incident marks the second time since last week that this particular 7-Eleven store has been hit by a vehicle.

Early last Monday morning, a car crashed into the front of the convenience store and caused minor damage. No one was hurt in that incident, either.