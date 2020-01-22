



FAIRFIELD (CSB13) — A dozen puppies that were found abandoned in front of a Fairfield grocery store are now in the hands of a local animal rescue being nursed back to health, thanks to a Good Samaritan who stepped in to help.

The litter of hungry husky-mixes is getting some long-overdue TLC. Renee Lancaster, with Rotts of Friends Animal Rescue, took the 12 puppies in after they were found abandoned in a Food Maxx parking lot in Fairfield.

“The puppies are a mess. I wouldn’t say they’re in critical condition, but they obviously did not come from a nice place,” Lancaster said.

There’s no question the nine girls and three boys are cute and cuddly, but they are also thin, have worms, and a lot of fleas. ‘

“They might be from two mothers. All of them definitely have husky in them but possibly a cattle dog or a german shepherd mix,” Lancaster said.

READ: ‘Unspeakable Act’: Puppy Thrown From 29-Foot Highway Overpass Rescued By Police Officer

A Good Samaritan scooped up the puppies in Fairfield and worked with an animal shelter to get them more personalized care.

“We absolutely love helping but it’s not helping unless we get to the core of the problem,” Lancaster said.

The pups are between five and six weeks old and will not be ready for adoption until they’ve been cleaned up, vaccinated, and spayed and neutered. Lancaster says she won’t rest until she gets answers on why someone would desert a dozen dogs.

“We need to hope that we follow-up with the person who found these animals and see if we can find where they came from to have the parents spayed and neutered,” Lancaster said.

She says the puppies should be ready to adopt within the next few weeks. Until then, her staff is planning to name the puppies and they are welcoming any suggestions.