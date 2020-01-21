



(CBS13) — NASA is asking for your help naming its next Mars Rover.

The agency originally received 28,000 pitches from students around the county, and volunteer judges whittled that down to nine final choices. Now, you can vote online for your favorite choice until Monday.

Get your geek on: Help @NASA name the next Mars rover. Cast your vote by Jan. 26 at https://t.co/7fhWVGF7TQ #Mars2020 pic.twitter.com/CVBd2a5E9B — Curiosity Rover (@MarsCuriosity) January 22, 2020

The final names to choose from are: Endurance, Tenacity, Promise, Perseverance, Vision, Clarity, Ingenuity, Fortitude, and Courage. You can cast your vote here.

NASA will announce the winning name on March 15.