STOCKTON (CBS13) — A shocking attack on Interstate 5 is under investigation in Stockton.

Police say a woman was struck in the head with a rock while driving on the highway they have no idea who did it. That woman is an employee at the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said that the employee suffered minor injuries, said she’s dealing with a lot of trauma. This incident has really shaken her up, and she’s at home recovering.

CHP says this woman was driving northbound on I-5 near March Lane when the rock was hurled through the front windshield and struck her Monday evening.

CHP says similar incidents have been reported at the same location, so there could be other victims.

Police are asking drivers to be very cautious as they come through here and call 911 if they see anything suspicious.