



Two Tuolumne County men have been arrested on charges related to child pornography, say authorities.

On Monday, Tuolumne County sheriff’s detectives arrested 36-year-old Jonathan Rodriguez of Sonora after a months-long investigation. In December, the Internet Crimes Against Children task force tipped off detectives about Rodriguez’s alleged criminal activity. Detectives investigated the claims and subsequently arrested Rodriguez. He was then booked into jail on charges related to possession of child pornography, according to a Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office statement.

The case is still active. Anyone with information about Rodriguez is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Riley at (209) 694-2930.

Then on Tuesday, sheriff’s department detectives arrested 53-year-old Michael Pavao of Sonora on similar charges. Just as in Rodriguez’s case, ICAC provided detectives with information leading to Pavao’s arrest. He was booked into jail on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of child pornography.