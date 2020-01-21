FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – An early morning crash that left a 31-year-old Suisun City man dead is suspected to be DUI related.

The crash happened back on Sunday along westbound Interstate 80 near Manuel Campos Parkway.

California Highway Patrol says, around 3:45 a.m., the driver of a sedan let his car drift onto the right shoulder – causing the car to roll over several times.

A passenger was ejected during the crash. That person, whose name has not been released at this point, suffered fatal injuries. The driver of the car, 37-year-old Vacaville resident Shamar Sims, suffered major injuries.

Officers believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, CHP says.

No other vehicles were involved.