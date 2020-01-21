



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Popular Sacramento food truck Nash & Proper announced their new permanent location will open this spring at 1023 K Street.

Nash & Proper won the 2019 “Calling All Dreamers” competition, which helped them establish a permanent location.

Cecil Rhodes II and Jake Bombard are behind Nash & Proper. The food truck has earned scores of fans around Sacramento for its take on Nashville hot chicken.

The new brick and mortar restaurant will take the spot of popular vegetarian restaurant Mother, which announced its closure earlier this month.

The Calling All Dreamers competition has been held since 2013 to try and help launch new, unique businesses that will grow Sacramento. The competition has resulted in the launch of 25 businesses.