



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — There are new clues into the criminal mind of alleged Golden State Killer Joseph DeAngelo.

CBS13 has obtained police reports DeAngelo wrote while he was working as an Auburn police officer from 1976 to 1979, a timespan when he was allegedly committing dozens of rapes.

The newly discovered documents show DeAngelo was on duty just hours before and hours after at least one of his violent attacks. Inside the Auburn Police Department, a single folder holds DeAngelo’s paperwork. There are hundreds of his police reports in his own words, many in his own mostly neat handwriting. He often used small circles to dot his i’s.

For crime victim Victor Hayes, the police reports add new insight into his nightmare.

“It’s just one more little trait that I know about him,” Hayes said.

DeAngelo allegedly tied Hayes up inside his La Riviera home at 1:30 a.m. on October 1, 1977, before taking Hayes’ girlfriend into another room. Hayes believes DeAngelo was on duty the night of his attack.

CBS13’s Steve Large spoke to Hayes on Tuesday.

Large: “When you first laid your eyes on these DeAngelo police reports, what was your immediate reaction?” Hayes: “The gut feeling was ‘I’m right, and I’m being validated.'” Large: “Do you believe he was on the clock is the question right?” Hayes: “Yes, I do believe that he was on the clock.” Large: “And how do those documents enhance, bolster your beliefs?” Hayes: “Well, it’s pretty close.”

The newly-released DeAngelo police reports show the day before he wrote an Auburn arrest report at 3:45 p.m., and later on the day of the attack, he wrote a petty theft report at 4:30 p.m. He was fighting crime just hours before and after his alleged criminal activity.

“In a lot of ways, he’s a smart guy,” Hayes said. “And that’s why he could get away with this and he knows how to manipulate the system.”

The police reports show snapshots of DeAngelo’s time with the Auburn police. Lieutenant Victor Pecoraro says no timecards for DeAngelo have been found that could show his complete work history, and there’s no way to determine definitively if DeAngelo was on duty during the Golden State Killer attacks.

“No, we have no records to indicate when he was or was not working,” Pecoraro said.

Following Joseph DeAngelo’s police report paper trail offers a new look into his everyday writing, and could provide new clues into how he got away with his alleged criminal activity for so long.

“Justice moves slowly,” Hayes said. “If I [can] be persistent, I’m gonna get the answers I’m looking for, and that’s what I aim to do.”

In all, the Auburn police department has located 1,600 police reports written by Joseph DeAngelo. They are working on redacting all of them in accordance with state law and making them all available to the public.

DeAngelo is set to return to court Wednesday for the first time in five months.