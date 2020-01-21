



CAMERON PARK (CBS13) – New video shows the moment someone stole a Cameron Park family’s husky.

The husky named Kenai is now back home after it was found in Rancho Cordova, but deputies are still trying to find the suspect who took the dog.

RELATED: Husky Stolen From Family’s Cameron Park Backyard Found Safe In Rancho Cordova

In the new surveillance video released on Monday, the suspect can be seen walking around the home before taking off with the husky.

According to Kenai’s family, the suspect had been stalking the dog for weeks and had gotten into their backyard before.

Kenai was found safe last week thanks to a tip. He had somehow ended up with a homeless woman at Hagen Park in Rancho Cordova, but both the tipster and that woman have been ruled out as suspects in the theft.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.