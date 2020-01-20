WOODLAND (CBS13) – Police are crediting an observant citizen for helping them to catch a man accused of drugs and weapons charges in Woodland.

Officers responded to the area of Mallard Drive at Quail Drive after someone called them and reported a suspicious vehicle. They say that two people inside the vehicle may have been doing drugs. An officer talked with the two in the vehicle and noticed a handgun inside the driver-side door, according to a Woodland Police Department statement.

The gun turned out to be a loaded, 20-round Glock 20 semi-automatic that was reported stolen in Placer County. Officers also said they found cocaine along with evidence that it was being sold.

Joe Rodriguez Allison, 20, of Woodland was arrested and later booked at the Yolo County Jail.