



Craving Laotian food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Laotian spots around Stockton, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

Stockton-area consumer spending at restaurants tends to rise the most in January, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of reputation management services and email marketing for small businesses. Total affected businesses at Stockton-area restaurants last year rose by 8% in January over the month before.

1. Spice It Up!

photo: desmond r./yelp

First on the list is Spice It Up!. Located at 8626 N. Lower Sacramento Road, Suite 12 in Ponce de Leon, the Thai and Laotian spot, which offers soups and more, is the highest-rated Laotian restaurant in Stockton, boasting 4.5 stars out of 163 reviews on Yelp.

2. Green Papaya Food Truck & Fast Casual

Photo: green papaya food truck & fast casual/Yelp

Next up is Weber Ranch’s Green Papaya Food Truck & Fast Casual, situated at 7840 N. West Lane, Unit D4. With four stars out of 341 reviews on Yelp, the food truck, Thai and Laotian spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Thai Thai Restaurant

photo: cristina a./yelp

Downtown’s Thai Thai Restaurant, located at 222 N. El Dorado St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Laotian and Thai spot four stars out of 103 reviews.

