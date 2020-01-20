DAVIS (CBS13) – Authorities are searching for a man who tried to sexually assault a woman overnight in Davis.

The incident happened just after midnight Monday in the 1800 block of Birch Lane. Police say the victim parked her car and was walking to her front door when the man attacked her from behind, forcing her to the ground. He ran away after the woman screamed loudly and fought back.

The woman was not hurt. So far, there are few details on the attacker. Investigators say he may have been wearing a puffy jacket.

Police are asking community members to come forward with any information helpful to the investigation.