RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – A man has been arrested after a deadly crash into a Rancho Cordova home over the weekend.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Georgetown Drive.

Deputies say two people inside were pinned under the car after it crashed into the home. One of those people, only identified as a woman in her 80s at this point, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two others were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

On Monday, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced 45-year-old Rancho Cordova resident Gary Circle had been arrested for the crash. Deputies say he was driving while intoxicated.

Circle has been booked into Sacramento County Jail and is being held on $1 million bail. He’s facing DUI, manslaughter and child endangerment charges as deputies say Circle had two children, ages 4 and 12, in his car at the time of the crash.

Neighbors say the family was watching football inside the home when the crash happened.