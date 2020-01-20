MORAGA (CBS13) — A Sacramento man is under arrest after a shooting near a shopping center in the East Bay community of Moraga on Sunday.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. along the 300 block of Rheem Boulevard, near a Starbucks. Moraga police say when officers arrived at the scene, they discovered two shooting victims inside a vehicle. The victims and witnesses told police that the suspect ran north.

After a search, police quickly found the man in a parking lot on the 400 block of Moraga Road suffering from a gunshot wound that appeared to be self-inflicted. Police found the involved gun near the suspect.

The victims and the suspect were treated by Moraga-Orinda Fire Department paramedics. One victim and the suspect were transported to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, but their conditions weren’t disclosed Sunday evening.

Moraga police have identified the suspect as 21-year-old Sacramento resident Isaiah Glaze. Investigators say Glaze and one of the victims had been in a relationship, leading them to believe the incident may be domestic violence-related.

Both Glaze and the victim are students at Saint Mary’s College in Moraga.