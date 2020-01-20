Jeff Kubiak, Educator and Author, One Drop of Kindness
https://www.jeffkubiak.com/
Twitter: @jeffreykubiak
FB: https://www.facebook.com/GusTheKindnessKid/
If you do have a RAK Club, share your great ideas with Jeff:
Twitter @jef- freykubiak and Hashtag #RandomActOfKindness #OneDropOfKindness. Or go to jeffkubiak.com and share!

DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. COMMUNITY CELEBRATION
GRANT HIGH SCHOOL, SACRAMENTO
TODAY 8AM-3PM

Youth Center Dedication
WWW.CITYOFRANCHOCORDOVA.ORG/YOUTHCENTER

March For The Dream
SACRAMENTO CITY COLLEGE
3835 Freeport Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95822
Departs from the west parking lot between Hughes Stadium and Sacramento City College.

The Official March Start

My Christmas Crate
http://www.mychristmascrate.com

Comments

Leave a Reply