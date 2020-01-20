Comments
Jeff Kubiak, Educator and Author, One Drop of Kindness
DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. COMMUNITY CELEBRATION
Youth Center Dedication
March For The Dream
My Christmas Crate
Jeff Kubiak, Educator and Author, One Drop of Kindness
https://www.jeffkubiak.com/
Twitter: @jeffreykubiak
FB: https://www.facebook.com/GusTheKindnessKid/
If you do have a RAK Club, share your great ideas with Jeff:
Twitter @jef- freykubiak and Hashtag #RandomActOfKindness #OneDropOfKindness. Or go to jeffkubiak.com and share!
DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. COMMUNITY CELEBRATION
GRANT HIGH SCHOOL, SACRAMENTO
TODAY 8AM-3PM
Youth Center Dedication
WWW.CITYOFRANCHOCORDOVA.ORG/YOUTHCENTER
March For The Dream
SACRAMENTO CITY COLLEGE
3835 Freeport Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95822
Departs from the west parking lot between Hughes Stadium and Sacramento City College.
My Christmas Crate
http://www.mychristmascrate.com