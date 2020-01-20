LODI (CBS13) – A Lodi man has been arrested, accused of drug-related offenses after someone called police saying he was threatening a child.

On Saturday around 4 p.m., police went to the 2800 block of Sylvan Way to investigate reports that a child was being chased by his parents who were possibly under the influence of drugs, according to a Lodi Police Department statement. There, police say they contacted 45-year-old Joshua Quigel of Lodi, who “should” be on searchable probation. They searched his residence and allegedly found large amounts of illegal drugs and a digital scale, which police believe was being used to sell the drugs.

Quigel was arrested on drug sales-related charges, police say. The juvenile was not injured and is now out of harm’s way.