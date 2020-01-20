SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A search is on for a classic Cadillac once owned by Hollywood royalty after was stolen in North Sacramento.

The car is a unique 1956 “Bermuda Blue” Cadillac El Dorado now owned by World War II veteran Curly Bunfill. It has appeared in numerous parades and car shows over the years – and even grand marshaled the Fourth of July parade.

Bunfill, who is now 106-years-old, earned three purple hearts in WWII and went on to work as a stuntman in Hollywood.

🚨 Sacramento we have a special request and we need your help to get a heroes beloved car back: please share this photo and story *****

👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼 👎🏼On January 17th, 2020 this special classic car was stolen from it's owner from the North Sacramento area. pic.twitter.com/XaEY3Xfi2T — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) January 20, 2020

Fittingly, the late great pin-up Rita Hayworth gave Bunfill the car.

Sacramento police say the car was stolen on Jan. 17 from the North Sacramento area. Aside from the unique color, the car is also distinguishable by its doors, rear and engine block all having “Rita Hayworth” inscribed on it.

The car had the California plate number 2NSB909.

Anyone who sees the car or knows where it might be is asked to call Sacramento police at (916) 808-5471.