SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities have released the identity of a man killed after he was struck by a suspected drunk driver in Antelope over the weekend.

The incident happened just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday near Walerga and Elverta roads.

According to California Highway Patrol, the man was walking through traffic in the southbound lanes of Walerga Road when he was struck by a car driven by 25-year-old Rocklin resident Andrew Jogesh Lal.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene a short time after the crash.

Monday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 65-year-old North Highlands resident George Xedes.

Lal, who stayed at the scene after the collision, was arrested on suspicion of DUI.