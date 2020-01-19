



Spending time in Tahoe Park? Get to know this Sacramento neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a hair salon to a barbecue spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Tahoe Park, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Hair Revolution

photo: jennifer m./yelp

Topping the list is hair salon, nail salon and waxing spot Hair Revolution. Located at 5712 Broadway, it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting five stars out of 84 reviews on Yelp.

The salon provides haircuts, coloring, up-do styling, skin care services and more.

2. Bacon & Butter

Photo: Maxx w./Yelp

Next up is breakfast and brunch and New American spot Bacon & Butter, situated at 5913 Broadway With 4.5 stars out of 3,002 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

On the menu, you’ll find such early morning eats as pear and pecan French toast, smashed fries with bacon gravy and the Kitchen Sink — a breakfast staple with lardon (bacon), eggs, caramelized onions, crispy potatoes, mushrooms and spinach.

3. MoMo’s Meat Market

Photo: rene l./Yelp

MoMo’s Meat Market, a spot to score barbecue and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 5776 Broadway, 4.5 stars out of 784 reviews.

The menu features ribs, hot links, tri-tip and chicken every day, as well as sides like potato salad and pepper jack mac and cheese, plus desserts like sweet potato pie.

4. Rarity Salon

Photo: rarity salon/Yelp

Rarity Salon, a hair salon, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 262 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5701 Broadway, Suite E to see for yourself.

The salon offers root touch-ups, Brazilian blowouts, highlights, balayage and more. All hair services come with a shampoo, blowout and hot tool styling.

